Zimbabwe: Drama As Unidentified Youths Disrupt War Veterans Press Conference

17 March 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) press conference in Bulawayo was disrupted by a group of unidentified men who claimed they had booked the same venue for their business.

The group, which refused to identify themselves, claimed to be from Youth Connect.

"We are not here to provoke anyone, but we are here for our own meeting. We have our own business to attend to, just like you," said the man leading the group.

ZNLWVA chairman Ethan Mathibela stated that they had notified the police about the press conference and received approval.

"We have clearance from the police headquarters. I personally delivered the letter, which was accepted by the Commissioner General. Now, I am seeing these guys here," Mathibela said.

After the press conference was disrupted, the war veterans moved outside, where Mathibela continued addressing the media under police supervision.

During this time, one of the individuals who had disrupted the press conference grabbed Mathibela's ZNLWA branded cap. The man was taken away by police.

Meanwhile, ZNLWVA has notified the police that it will hold a protest this Thursday to draw attention to the economic crisis, demand government accountability, and push for economic freedom, as well as an end to corruption, tribalism, nepotism, and poor governance.

