Africa: Crisis in Eastern DRC

Women and children's lives upended

The crisis in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has upended lives, hitting women and children the hardest. Every day, they face hardships that put their safety, well-being, and future at risk. Among the most affected are over 700 women who worked on the Urgent Local Development Programme (PDL-145T), a government initiative in which UNDP is a key partner, providing women with jobs and a glimmer of hope. These women, the backbone of construction sites, transported water, gravel, stones, and sand to contribute to the development of their communities. Today, forced to flee the violence, they have lost everything: their livelihoods, security, and dignity.

"These women were not just workers; they were builders of their own future. Through the PDL-145T project, they earned an income, gained confidence, and built a future for their families. Now, they have been uprooted, left without safety, without resources, and without answers."

- Sylvette Balungwe, Gender and Community Mobilization Specialist in UNDP Bukavu

Many are now exposed to violence, including sexual and gender-based violence, as they struggle to survive in the bush or in overcrowded schools and churches. Without income or prospects, they cannot provide for their families and are left in extreme precarity.

"Survival has become an everyday battle. Women are facing an increased risk of violence, and without resources, they are unable to care for their children. The loss is not just material; it is the loss of safety, autonomy, and hope."

-Sylvette Balungwe

Children are also paying a high price. Some of the schools built through the PDL-145T project, once symbols of progress, now serve as military positions or shelters for displaced families.

"Many schools have been looted or vandalized. A school is more than four walls: it is a foundation for a child's future. Reopening classrooms means keeping children safe, engaged, and hopeful, even in the midst of crisis."

-Jolly Namwezi, Community Development Mobilizer, UNDP Bukavu.

Today in the Kivu, 375,000 children are out of school, their futures at risk. Without education, they are more vulnerable to exploitation, including recruitment by armed groups.

"A school should be a place of learning, not a battleground or a shelter for the displaced. When classrooms are destroyed, children's futures are stolen. We cannot allow this generation to be left behind."

-Jolly Namwezi

In response to this crisis, UNDP is committed to restoring livelihoods, creating safe spaces, and providing psychosocial support to help women rebuild their lives. We are also working to start rehabilitating schools and establish safe learning environments so they can return to the classroom.

"Rebuilding is not just about infrastructure; it is about restoring dignity, stability, and hope. Women need economic independence, and children need education. This is not just about recovery; it is about building resilience for the future."

-Sylvette Balungwe

For these efforts to be effective, safe, unconditional, and unimpeded access to affected areas is essential. Humanitarian and development actors must be able to operate freely to deliver life-saving assistance.

The crisis in eastern DRC has left deep scars, but the resilience of affected communities remains strong. With sustained support and action, women can rebuild their lives, and children can return to school, reclaiming their right to a future. UNDP stands committed to working alongside them, ensuring they are not left behind in the path to recovery and peace.