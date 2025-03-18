Egypt Finalises Plans for Grand Egyptian Museum Opening Ceremony

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has chaired a meeting of the Supreme Committee to organise the opening celebrations of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), confirming that the opening date is set for 3 July.

The Monday meeting included a number of ministers and senior officials, including Kamel El-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development, Minister of Industry and Transport, Manal Awad, Minister of Local Development, Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Finance, Sherif Fathi, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Sameh Hefny, Minister of Civil Aviation, and Ahmed Hanno, Minister of Culture, as well as officials from United Media Services, and other relevant authorities.

At the start of the meeting, Madbouly highlighted that President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi had designated 3 July as the official opening date for the GEM.

He said that initial proposals for the opening ceremony had been presented to the President, who then instructed the formation of a high-level committee to manage preparations. The committee includes relevant ministers, the governors of Cairo and Giza, and officials from relevant bodies.

"This event will be global, covered by all media outlets, and will be attended by a large number of monarchs, presidents, and prime ministers," Madbouly stated, emphasising the need for stringent security measures, logistical planning, and thorough technical preparations for the celebrations.

The Prime Minister has directed that airports receiving international guests should operate at the highest level of readiness.

Madbouly stated that the development of routes and axes surrounding the GEM had commenced.

He added that landscaping, lighting, and other aesthetic improvements to these routes would continue in the coming months.

He further noted that the celebrations would extend beyond Cairo and Giza, with events planned in several other governorates.

These sites would also be prepared to the highest possible standard, he said.

Ambassador Yasser Shaban said that lists of invitees, including monarchs, presidents, prime ministers, senior corporate executives, and other high-ranking officials, had been prepared.

Lieutenant General Kamel El-Wazir stated that the three metro stations near the museum would be completed on the surface before the opening.

Inspections of the Ring Road would be conducted to identify areas for improvement, and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations would be completed mostly, or at least externally.

Cabinet spokesperson Mohamed El-Homsani said that the meeting included a review of preparations for the opening ceremony, including work at arrival airports, routes to and from the museum, public transport options, ongoing construction in the surrounding area, accommodation, and the Ring Road improvement project in Cairo and Giza.

He added that progress on development work at Sphinx Airport was discussed.

He noted that this was in light of a committee formed by the Prime Minister to monitor key observations and oversee the airport's development.

Madbouly confirmed that specific tasks would be assigned to each ministry and agency and that the Supreme Committee for Organising the GEM Opening Celebration would hold regular meetings and conduct field visits to monitor progress and ensure implementation.