Sudan: Jabir Directs Action to Confront War Intended to Destroy National Economy

Portsudan — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, stressed the need to confront the war intended to destroy the national economy. He pointed out that Sudan is facing, in addition to the military war, an economic and media war, and a war accusing it of starvation.

Addressing the second briefing workshop on the electronic collection and payment system, organized by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning in the Cabinet Hall on Sunday, Jabir praised the system and its importance in protecting the economy, achieving transparency and good governance, achieving financial inclusion, increasing bank revenues, and compensating for their losses resulting from the war.

TSC Member also hailed the efforts to safeguard ordinary citizens and protecting them against the risks of cash transactions by computerizing their financial transactions through banks.

Jabir praised the efforts of those responsible for developing and implementing the electronic system at the Ministry of Finance and their patience in shouldering the burden and responsibility.

TSC Member directed the Ministry of Finance to consider leading the desired change.

For his part, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim, stated that the system represents the foundation of the Ministry of Finance's digital transformation and achieves a number of objectives, including transparency, reducing corruption, doubling revenues and increasing resources, providing better service to citizens by saving their time, effort, and money, reducing financial and administrative costs, reducing the cost of printing banknotes and the risks of cash transactions, and controlling direct interactions with the public.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and Chairman of the Supervisory Committee for the Electronic Collection and Payment System, Abdullah Ibrahim, revealed that the system is part of the Ministry of Finance's efforts to reform public finances and automate all transactions to enhance financial inclusion. "The system primarily assists in the Single Treasury Account, which contributes to controlling liquidity," he explained.

Ibrahim revealed the Ministry of Finance's intention to cooperate with World Bank experts to prepare a new public finance law to meet the requirements of the current stage.

The Director General of the Information Technology Department at the Ministry of Finance and Head of the System's Technical Committee, Engineer Lemya'a Mohamed El-Nour, gave a detailed presentation on the system and its importance in the transition from cash to electronic payments, describing it as a comprehensive experience in its field.

The Deputy Director of the Accouds Bureau at the Ministry of Finance, Abdul-Mohsin Ahmed, confirmed that the system is secure and contributes to controlling and protecting public funds.

Workshop participants, including ministers, undersecretaries, and secretaries-general of federal ministries and units, unanimously praised the system and its importance in improving financial and accounting performance. They also commended the efforts of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning in developing the national economy.