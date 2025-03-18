Zimbabwe to Benefit From Multi-Million Tobacco Waste Processing Plant

A new multimillion-dollar tobacco waste processing plant in Harare, backed by an Indian investor, is set to significantly boost the country's economy and provide additional income for farmers.

The facility, operating as African Extracts Private Limited, is the first of its kind in Africa and the third globally.

It will specialise in the extraction of nicotine.

Other plants are in India and China.

Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) acting chief executive officer Mr Emmanuel Matsvaire visited the plant and said it will increase the value addition of tobacco in Zimbabwe, which currently stands at 10 percent.

The Government has set an ambitious target to push this figure to 30 percent and the new processing plant is a crucial step in achieving that goal.

"The waste from nicotine extraction can be converted into organic fertilisers, offering a cost-effective alternative to conventional fertilisers," Mr Matsvaire explained.

Traditionally, tobacco waste was discarded or given away for free, but this innovative approach aims to recover its economic value.

By transforming what was once considered waste into valuable products, the plant promises not only financial returns but also a sustainable solution to waste management in the agricultural sector.

Mr Matsvaire said they are extracting two percent of nicotine from the waste, which is then exported to Europe.

This process not only generates revenue but also positions Zimbabwe as a player in the global market for nicotine-based products.

African Extracts chief executive officer Mr Sonny Singh emphasised the importance of collaboration among farmers and processors to optimise the processing of tobacco waste.

"We are processing 20 tonnes per day and our goal is to reach 1 200 tonnes monthly," Mr Singh said.

Mr Singh also highlighted the educational component of the initiative.

"We have a lot of experts teaching the local population to handle nicotine properly, ensuring that all raw materials are sourced locally," he said.