Somalia's Prime Minister Chairs Meeting On Election Preparations

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre, chaired a critical meeting today focused on accelerating the country's election process. The meeting, which brought together government officials, members of the National Electoral Commission, and stakeholders from across the nation, emphasized the urgency of moving forward with the upcoming elections.

During the session, Prime Minister Barre stressed the importance of holding a one-person, one-vote election, a crucial step toward restoring the democratic process in Somalia. He highlighted that it is the constitutional right of Somali citizens to select their leaders, a privilege that has been absent for nearly 50 years.

"The people of Somalia deserve the opportunity to cast their votes and choose their leaders, and it is our duty to ensure that this fundamental right is fulfilled," Barre said.

The Prime Minister also urged government ministries and relevant agencies to work closely with the National Electoral Commission to ensure a smooth and credible election process. He emphasized the need for coordination among all stakeholders to guarantee the timely organization of the elections.

Barre also noted that the federal government's role in the election process would go beyond administration; it would also include working to secure the country and remove any obstacles that might impede the process.

"On one hand, we will facilitate the election process, and on the other, we will work to free the country from the forces of opposition that seek to undermine our progress," he added.

The meeting marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to restore democracy in Somalia, where a lack of elections has left the country without a direct voting system for its citizens for decades.

Barre's call for action aims to build momentum toward a fully realized, transparent electoral process that will be a milestone for the nation's political development.