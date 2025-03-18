Somalia: Prime Minister of Somalia Launches National Transformation Plan 2025-2029

Mogadishu, Somalia — Prime Minister H.E. Hamza Abdi Barre officially launched the National Transformation Plan (NTP) 2025-2029 today in Mogadishu, marking a significant milestone in Somalia's path toward economic growth and development.

The NTP aims to usher in a new era of strategic planning, focusing on economic transformation, governance reforms, and sustainable development across the nation.

The ceremony, hosted by the Ministry of Planning, Investment, and Economic Development, was attended by senior government officials, international stakeholders, and representatives from various sectors.

The NTP 2025-2029 is expected to drive long-term economic growth, improve governance structures, and create a more resilient, self-sufficient Somalia.