Egypt Prioritizes Education, Workforce Development to Meet Global Market Needs - FM

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty emphasized his ministry's commitment to enhancing Egypt's education and training systems while expanding opportunities for skilled Egyptian labor abroad.

During a meeting on Monday with Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Mohamed Ayman Ashour, Education and Technical Education Minister Mohamed Abdel Latif, and Labor Minister Mohamed Gobran, discussions focused on aligning Egypt's education system with international labor market demands.

Abdelatty highlighted the crucial role of Egyptian diplomatic missions overseas in identifying global employment opportunities and supporting national education initiatives.

He noted that the ministry collaborates with international organizations to stay updated on labor market trends and relay relevant insights to Egyptian institutions.

He also underscored the importance of Egypt's migration and employment centers, which train workers to meet international standards, promote legal migration, and curb illegal migration by offering viable alternatives for young Egyptians.

For his part, Ashour pointed to the establishment of a national scientist platform covering various fields and emphasized the expansion of Egyptian university branches abroad, starting with Cairo and Alexandria Universities, to strengthen Egypt's global educational influence.

In turn, Abdel Latif showcased Egypt's pioneering experiment in applied technology schools, which has been presented in Germany, Japan, and Italy, aiming to connect graduates with leading international companies.

Gobran stressed the need for a unified training framework and diverse curricula that align with labor market requirements.

He noted that while his ministry maintains a comprehensive employment database, language barriers remain a significant challenge in fully capitalizing on European job market opportunities.