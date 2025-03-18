Tunisia: Contract Signed for Construction of Four Regional Hospitals

17 March 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, March 17 — A contract for the construction of four regional Type B hospitals in the cities of Ghardimaou, Jelma, Haffouz, and Makthar was signed on Monday in Tunis by the Ministry of Public Works and Housing and the developer who won the tender.

With an estimated cost of 358.7 million dinars, the project is jointly financed by Tunisia and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), according to a statement released by the Ministry of Public Works on Monday.

Each hospital will have a capacity of 105 beds distributed across various departments.

On this occasion, the Minister emphasised the importance of completing the project within the specified deadlines, stressing that all Tunisians have the right to healthcare.

For his part, the Ambassador of Kuwait to Tunisia highlighted that "the developer tasked with leading this project is recognised for its expertise and competence in executing large-scale projects."

He expressed hope for strengthening cooperation between the two countries to carry out additional projects.

