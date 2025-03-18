Eritrea: National School Leaving Examination Underway

The National School Leaving Examination for the academic year 2024/2025 commenced today, 17 March, across the country, as well as at International Eritrean Community Schools in Jeddah and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This national examination, covering 12 fields of study, is scheduled to run until 23 March. It is being conducted in 16 testing centers across the country, along with two additional centers at international schools in Saudi Arabia. A total of 24,306 students, 50% of whom are female, are sitting for this year's exams.

Dr. Bisirat Gebru, Director of the Testing Center at the Higher Education Institution and Research, stated that the number of students taking the national examination has increased by 10.6% compared to the previous year.

Dr. Bisirat further noted that 84.1% of the examinees are regular students from Sawa Warsai-Yikealo High School and technical schools. She also mentioned that 3,861 students are retaking the exam, while 61 candidates are from the Rehabilitation and Prison Center, as well as the adult education program for women.