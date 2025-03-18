Nigeria Endorses the Proliferation Security Initiative

document

The Federal Republic of Nigeria has conveyed to the United States of America its endorsement of the Proliferation Security Initiative (PSI) following sustained engagement between the two states. The United States welcomes Nigeria's endorsement and participation in the Initiative and looks forward to working with the Government of Nigeria to advance the counterproliferation goals of the PSI and its Statement of Interdiction Principles. Nigeria is the 116th country to endorse the PSI.

Countries that endorse the PSI share a commitment to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD), their delivery systems, and related materials to state and non-state actors of concern. Expanding PSI's participation worldwide is critical to America's safety as the Initiative improves individual and collective efforts to develop the capabilities needed to interdict WMD-related transfers that threaten the security of the United States. PSI's continued growth through consistent and determined engagement highlights America's leadership on the world stage. PSI's core objective - to prevent the transfer of WMD - reduces the likelihood these weapons will be used, ensuring continued American prosperity.

Launched in Krakow, Poland, in 2003, the PSI celebrated its 20th Anniversary in May 2023. States become part of the PSI by publicly endorsing the PSI Statement of Interdiction Principles, making voluntary political commitments to impede and stop shipments of illicit WMD, delivery systems, and related materials flowing to and from states and non-state actors of proliferation concern. PSI-endorsing States also adopt streamlined procedures for rapid information exchange and strengthen relevant national and international laws and frameworks.

