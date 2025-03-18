Rwanda: Muhazi United Probes 'Miggy' Over Alleged Match Fixing

Muhazi United have commenced investigations to ascertain the truth in an alleged match fixing scandal involving their assistant coach Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza also known as "Miggy."

Mugiraneza who was an assistant coach at Musanze FC when they finished third in the 2023/24 Rwanda Premier League season before he left for Muhazi United as assistant coach to Emmanuel Ruremesha.

In a leaked recording surfaced on Monday, the coach is heard saying that he has agreed a deal to coach Kiyovu next season.

With Kiyovu struggling for relegation, Miggy is heard in the recording asking Musanze FC defender Shafiq Bakaki 'for a favour' to let Kiyovu beat his own team when the two teams met over the weekend.

The win would have got the Green Baggies out of relegation zone. In return, Miggy promised to take the player with him to the club in return.

However, the player turned down the offer, explaining that it is against his Islamic principles at this time of Ramadan and he was observing "Swaum".

Musanze went on to win 3-0 with Bakaki scoring the second goal of the game.

The match fixing scandal comes two months after Bakaki was suspended by the club in January over "unprofessional" behaviour during their shattering 3-0 defeat to Vision in Rwanda Premier League.

In an interview with Times Sport, Musanze FC president Placide Tuyishime emphasized that the whole team had known Mugiraneza's unfortunate plan because he was with the player during the phone call and his plot failed as a result.

"We were with the player when he (Mugiraneza) called him. So we knew about this even before the game took place," Tuyishime told Times Sport.

While match fixing results in hefty penalties including lengthy ban from football activities once found guilty, Tuyishime said it is in hands of the local football governing body (Ferwafa) to decide what to do about the matter.

"I have nothing to say about him, all we had to do is to tell the media what he was trying to do. The FA can follow up on the case if they wish but it isn't doing any good to the image of our league. It's so unprofessional," Tuyishime stated.

ALSO READ: Muhazi United hold Police FC in Ngoma

Miggy under investigation

Muhazi United president Longin Nkaka Mfizi told Times Sport said that he listened to the recording and the club is considering investigating on the case.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am in no position to comment now as I have just heard the recording. I am going to investigate it as it concerns our coach," Mfizi said.

Match fixing is one of the behaviours that FIFA frowns upon as it brings the game into disrepute.

It is violation of article 69 paragraph 1 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (Unlawfully influencing match results) and the punishment ranges from 10 years to lifetime ban from all football activities depending on the evidence.

The unlawful activity is highlighted in not only football regulations but also constitute criminal offenses under the law.

Times Sport contact Miggy for a comment on the allegations but he could not respond the phone calls nor the text messages.

With 9 games to end the season, not any from Vision FC, Kiyovu, Marines, Musanze, Muhazi United and Bugesera FC is safe from relegation as there is eight points between them.