Rwanda cuts diplomatic ties with Belgium.

Rwanda, on Monday, March 17, announced that it has severed diplomatic ties with Belgium with immediate effect, ordering all Belgian diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours.

"Rwanda's decision has been taken after careful consideration of several factors, all linked with Belgium's pitiful attempts to sustain its neo-colonial delusions," read a statement shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The ministry's statement went on to call out Belgium for consistently undermining Rwanda, "both well before and during the ongoing conflict in DR Congo, "in which Belgium has a deep and violent historical role, especially in acting against Rwanda."

The decision comes after President Paul Kagame said on Sunday that the European country, which colonised Rwanda, was guilty of historical atrocities against Rwandans.

"They killed Rwandans 30 years ago and have continued to return to finish off the survivors. We warned them before, and we are doing so again," Kagame told thousands of people who had gathered at BK Arena for a citizen outreach event.

In February, Rwanda suspended its development cooperation with Belgium, calling out the European country for leading an aggressive campaign, together with DR Congo, to sabotage its access to development finance, including in multilateral institutions.

The move followed the renewed military escalation in eastern DR Congo in February between M23 rebels and the Congolese government forces' coalition that includes the FDLR, a UN-designated terror group founded by remnants of the perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The coalition also comprised European mercenaries, Burundian government forces, and several Congolese militias under the Wazalendo umbrella.

Rwanda blamed Belgium for deciding to choose a political side in the conflict at a time when the international community was being called upon to support the mediation process mandated by the African Union and the Joint EAC-SADC Summit.

Rwanda's latest decision to sever diplomatic ties with Belgium was also due to the same reasons.

"Belgium has clearly taken sides in a regional conflict and continues to systematically mobilise against Rwanda in different forums, using lies and manipulation to secure an unjustified hostile opinion of Rwanda, in an attempt to destabilize both Rwanda and the region," the foreign ministry's statement read.

"Beyond Belgium's destructive historical role in fuelling the ethnic extremism that resulted in entrenched discrimination and persecution, and ultimately the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, it has also allowed Belgian territory to be used by groups that propagate genocide denial and sustain genocidal ideology," it went on.

In compliance with the Vienna Convention, Rwanda said it will ensure the protection of the Belgian diplomatic mission premises in Rwanda as well as its property and archives.