Rwanda: Unicef Rwanda, Japan Launch $1.35m Project for Disaster-Affected Communities

UNICEF Rwanda, in partnership with the Government of Japan, launched a $1.35 million (approximately Rwf2 billion) project on Monday, March 17, aimed at supporting vulnerable communities.

The initiative, titled "Provision of health, nutrition, and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) services to vulnerable communities affected by floods, landslides, and mpox in six border districts of Rwanda," is funded through the Japanese Supplementary Budget for 2024 (JSB 2024) and will run for 12 months.

The project targets six districts--Nyabihu, Nyamasheke, Rutsiro, Ngororero, Rubavu, and Rusizi--that have been heavily impacted by natural disasters and disease outbreaks.

It aims to enhance access to health, nutrition, and water and sanitation services for approximately 77,000 children and parents by strengthening healthcare infrastructure and training healthcare workers.

Additionally, the project will promote safe health, nutrition, and hygiene practices for over 300,000 people in these vulnerable communities through awareness campaigns and community engagement.

More than 7,000 people will also gain access to safe and climate-resilient water supply services through the upgrade of water infrastructure and sustainable water resource management.

In response to recent Marburg and mpox outbreaks, five health facilities will be connected to climate-resilient water systems through rehabilitation and upgrades to enhance infection prevention and control measures.

Building on the success of a similar initiative in 2023, which benefited 177,000 people across seven districts, this project aims for completion by February 2026.

The effort is being carried out with the support of the Ministry of Health through Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), the Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC), and the Ministry of Infrastructure.

UNICEF Rwanda representative Lieke van de Wiel extended gratitude to the government and people of Japan for their financial support.

She added, "In any situation, whether it's landslides, floods, or public health emergencies like mpox and Marburg, clean water is non-negotiable. Without it, we cannot stop public health emergencies. Clean water is the first step for life, especially for young children who are vulnerable to unsafe drinking and cooking water."

Van de Wiel emphasised UNICEF's commitment to building resilient water systems and providing mental health and psychosocial support for children and adolescents affected by emergencies.

"People affected by landslides or floods are often among the most vulnerable in society, with limited resilience to respond to setbacks. Supporting them directly is key to reducing their vulnerability," she explained.

She also praised Japan's commitment to human security and its humanitarian approach to supporting vulnerable communities.

Japanese Ambassador to Rwanda, Isao Fukushima, reaffirmed Japan's dedication to alleviating the suffering of those impacted by natural disasters and infectious disease outbreaks.

"For years, Japan has stood alongside international organisations, extending a helping hand to the people of Rwanda in times of need. Our priority is to ensure that all people can live with dignity, free from fear and lack. This project is no exception," he said.

Since 2009, Japan and UNICEF have collaborated on seven initiatives in Rwanda, focusing on protecting and educating child refugees and improving the well-being of vulnerable children.

The ambassador also acknowledged WASAC's role in supporting Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) water projects, such as the Grand Air Project and Technical Cooperation initiatives.

Gemma Maniraruta, Director General of the Water and Sanitation Directorate at the Ministry of Infrastructure, expressed gratitude for Japan and UNICEF's support in strengthening Rwanda's water sector.

She noted UNICEF's role in helping WASAC adopt a climate-resilient approach,and emphasised the need for continued collaboration to build sustainable water infrastructure that can withstand the impacts of climate change.

"Our vision is to have infrastructure that can withstand climate change. Although Rwanda is not heavily affected by climate change, the water sector is the first to feel the impact when it happens. We must focus on building sustainable water infrastructure," she said.