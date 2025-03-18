Namibia: Central Bank Takes Chicco to Court Over N$81 000 in Unpaid Rent

17 March 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The central bank has taken businessman Erastus 'Chicco' Shapumba to the High Court for allegedly failing to pay N$81 000 in rental costs.

According to court documents, Shapumba - who reportedly rents buildings to government institutions - entered into an agreement in February 2022 to lease the Bank of Namibia's (BoN) Erf 915 for a period of one year (until February 2023), at a monthly cost of N$10 000 with an annual escalation of 10%.

The bank provided occupation of the property to Shapumba in April 2022.

Two months before the lease expired, in December 2022, the BoN notified Shapumba that the lease agreement would not be renewed.

"Despite the cancellation, the defendant (Shapumba) remained in occupation of the property, the plaintiff (BoN) was, therefore, entitled to charge the defendant rental," part of the court document reads.

The bank further alleges that a renewal agreement was forwarded to Shapumba for signing and, save for the last page, the remainder of the agreement was not returned to the BoN's designated agent. In terms of the new agreement, the BoN would charge Shapumba occupational rent on a month-to-month basis. However, the central bank alleges that Shapumba vacated the premises without notice on or about 24 November 2023.

"At the time of the defendant's exit from the premises, the defendant (Shapumba) was in rental arrears in the amount of N$81 000," court documents read.

Shapumba told The Namibian last week that his lawyer would comment on the matter but the lawyer did not give a response. The Namibian also contacted Shapumba on Thursday regarding the response from the lawyer but he did not respond.

In January, The Namibian reported that the government spent around N$11 million over the past 10 months to rent an office building in Windhoek owned by Shapumba.

Information seen by The Namibian at the time shows that the government entered into an agreement with Shapumba, starting in April 2024, to rent his building in the city centre.

New Era reported in 2013 that the Opuwo Town Council sold the government-owned Newman Katuta Stadium located in the then central business district for around N$1.3 million to Shapumba.

In 2016, the Oshakati Town Council sold Erf 1342, previously known as Omatala Shapumba, for N$2.5 million - an amount considered to have been cheap.

The Namibian reported in 2023 reported that the state-owned Agro-Marketing and Trade Agency (Amta) paid N$57 million to Shapumba for two deals involving land.

One was for Amta to lease a Windhoek-northern industrial property for N$45.9 million, while another payment of around N$10.5 million was for leasing a plot at Oshikango.

An Amta investigation found that the parastatal did not conduct due diligence on the Windhoek property, and that the Oshikango land had no description or title deed.

Last year, The Namibian reported that urban and rural development minister Erastus Uutoni reportedly approved the sale of land at Oshakati to Shapumba worth an estimated N$30 million for N$8 million.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.