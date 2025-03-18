Rwanda: Security Organs' Citizen Outreach Targets Infrastructure, Education, Health

The Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) and Rwanda National Police (RNP) have launched the 2025 Defence and Security Citizen Outreach Programme activities, targeting infrastructure, healthcare and children's education.

The launch occurred on March 17, across various parts of the country, the outreach programme features multiple development activities such as financial support to former illegal cross-border cooperatives in Burera District, and the construction of ten houses for vulnerable households in Nyanza District, rehabilitation of a water supply system in Rulindo District, medical services in Nyagatare District, and the construction of Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres in Nyabihu District.

ALSO READ: RDF, Police unveil 2024 citizen outreach programme

In Kigali, a Rwf45 million bridge will be built to connect the Kanombe and Niboye sectors of Kicukiro District. Expected to be completed within two months, it will replace a wooden bridge originally constructed by local residents.

Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, CP Vincent Sano, emphasised the importance of security organs' collaboration with citizens in development, security, and defence.

"This activity reflects a partnership that brings together different institutions. Since 2009, following directives from the President of the Republic, the army and police have been working alongside government agencies, including ministries, on development, security, and defence initiatives," Sano said.

https://x.com/RwandaMoD/status/1901589312107352466

He highlighted that such collaboration yields tangible development results. "Development is only possible when there is security and cooperation. We believe that through partnership, there is nothing we cannot achieve. Being close to the people allows us to create awareness, especially on security matters," he noted.

ALSO READ: Police chief reiterates need for strengthened community policing to deter crime

"Efficient transport enhances trade, ensures students can go to school safely, and prevents accidents caused by the absence of proper bridges," he added.

The rthree-month community development activities will mark the 31st anniversary of liberation, and the Rwanda National Police celebration of 25 years of partnership with the citizens.

Martine Urujeni, the Vice Mayor in charge of Socio-Economic Affairs in the City of Kigali, expressed appreciation for the initiative.

"We are pleased with this project and the three ECDs that will be built during this period. We encourage residents to protect these infrastructures by keeping them clean and free of waste, such as plastics," she said.

She assured that the leadership would ensure the sustainability of the projects. "What we promise is that these efforts will not be in vain. We will work with the community to safeguard them, as they directly benefit us."

ALSO READ: Six things to know about Kigali urban transport improvement project

She acknowledged the government's commitment to early childhood development. "We appreciate the construction of three ECDs this year, which aligns with the national strategy to care for children from birth."

Minister of State for Education, Claudette Irere, stressed the importance of maintaining the new infrastructure.

"It would be unfortunate if, after some time, the bridge was neglected. Being near a school, the bridge will make access easier for children. Those attending school will benefit from having a safe passage."

"I live in Niboye, but my two children study in Kanombe. This bridge will give me peace of mind, knowing they are safe on their way to school," Jean Baptiste Ntezimana, a resident of Niboye Sector.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The outreach programme will include the construction of three ECDs across Kigali. One in Kinyinya Sector of Gasabo District, another in Kigali Sector of Nyarugenge District, and the third in Gahanga Sector of Kicukiro District. Three homes for vulnerable people will be built in Nyarugenge Sector, Nyarugenge District. The programme is set to conclude in June.

Nationwide, 80 houses will be built for vulnerable people, along with 10 Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres and 13 bridges, according to the RDF.

Medical services will be provided in four districts, namely Nyagatare, Nyamasheke, Nyaruguru, and Rulindo. These services include orthopaedic surgeries, general surgery, dental care, eye care, skin disease management, paediatric care, maternal health services, family planning, among others. Water supply systems will be constructed and restored in the districts of Kamonyi, Huye, Rulindo, Rusizi, and Kayonza.