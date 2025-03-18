Ethiopia: Bajaj Drivers in Afar Struggle As Fuel Shortages Force Them to Rely On Black Market, Paying 300 Birr Per Liter

Bajaj drivers in the Afar region say they have been unable to buy gasoline from official stations for nearly a year, forcing them to rely on the black market, where prices have surged to 300 birr per liter.

A Bajaj driver in Amibara district of the Afar region , who requested anonymity for security reasons, told Addis Standard that official fuel stations have not been an option for them. "We don't even know what it's like to get gas from a station. It came only once in a year," the driver said. "When we go, they say, 'There's no gasoline."' Because of this, he explained, they are now purchasing fuel on the black market at exorbitant prices.

"The retail comes from trucks," he said. "The trucks get it in barrels and sell it in smaller amounts. They sell us one liter for 300 birr in Highland."

The driver added that while private vehicles are allowed to refuel at stations, Bajaj and motorcycle drivers are not permitted to do so. "Paying 900 birr for three liters is not profitable," he explained. "We're working rather than stopping completely, but even when we ask passengers to pay more, they refuse. We're in a very difficult situation."

He also mentioned that many Bajaj drivers stopped working a month ago due to the fuel shortage. Following this, district and regional officials visited the area and promised improvements, but "nothing has changed so far."

Ali Siraj, another Bajaj driver from Awash Arba, said obtaining gasoline from official stations has become impossible, forcing them to rely on the black market. "Now, we're buying gasoline at 250 birr per liter," he said. "Because of this, we can't make short trips anymore unless they're contract-based."

He explained that the shortage has significantly impacted their ability to work. "Previously, since you could get as much gasoline as you wanted from stations, you could work both small and large routes without losing money," he said. "Now, unless it's a contract job with good payment, you can't work."

He also noted that fares have increased sharply. "A trip that used to cost 30 birr now costs 100 birr," he said. "Routes that were 50 birr now go for 200 birr." Ali, a father of five, expressed frustration over the continued fuel shortage and the impact it has had on his ability to support his family.

In response to growing complaints, the government recently attributed the ongoing fuel shortages to artificial price inflation, stating that "there are no supply problems in the country."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On January 13, 2025, Kasahun Gofe (PhD), Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, announced that authorities had seized nearly 250 fuel tankers that were "hiding in rural areas." He added that 19 fuel stations accused of hoarding have been banned from the trade for six months and fined over 100 million birr.

Addis Standard previously reported similar cases of fuel shortages and black market expansion in other areas, where drivers have faced long wait times at stations and rising fuel prices.

On December 30, 2024, Addis Standard reported that drivers in Adama City, situated in the Oromia region, were experiencing a severe and escalating fuel shortage. They attributed the scarcity to the widespread proliferation of black-market fuel sales within the city.

In late November 2024, Addis Standard reported that drivers in the Amhara region were facing a significant gasoil shortage, prompting the regional government to implement a weekly quota system. Residents of cities such as Bahir Dar, Gondar, and Debre Birhan described the situation as dire, with black-market fuel prices soaring to 225 birr per liter.

Similarly, drivers in Hawassa, the capital of Sidama Regional State, have reported an acute and worsening fuel shortage, which they also attribute to widespread black-market sales.

In an interview with Addis Standard, Hawassa residents shared that it has become customary to wait in line for over four days at gas stations to fill their tanks or to purchase fuel from the black market, where prices have exceeded 170 birr per liter.