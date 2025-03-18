Algeria: President Tebboune Receives African Olympic and Sports Merit Gold Medal for Heads of State

The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) presented to the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Sunday the Gold Medal of African Olympic and Sports Merit for Heads of State, along with a symbolic gift, the Presidency of the Republic said in a press release.

During the ceremony, ANOCA Secretary General Ahmed Abou Elgasim noted that this distinction had been awarded in recognition of "the special attention that the President of the Republic pays to youth and sports and in consideration of his commitment to Algeria's contribution to Africa's development and to the flourishing of its young people and athletes, both at the national and in international level as well as in regional forums and gatherings."

During the meeting, President Tebboune announced that Algeria will host the African School Games on July 25, expressing his hope that these games would become a regular event across African countries, establishing a tradition that strengthens unity among African children and develops a new generation of African athletes.

The president of ANOCA, Mustapha Berraf affirmed that the awarding of this medal to the President of the Republic "testifies to his efforts and growing interest in youth in Algeria and Africa," wishing more success to Algeria and Africa in the sports field.

For his part, the Nigerian Minister of Sports and president of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, conveyed the greetings of his country's president to the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, expressing his satisfaction with the wise advice given to them by the President of the Republic during this ceremony.

He also praised the President's commendable initiative to organize these games, aimed at promoting African sports and elevating their standards across the continent.

The award ceremony was attended by the Chief of Staff at the Presidency of the Republic, Boualem Boualem, the Minister of Sports, Walid Sadi, and Algerian Olympic and Sports Committee (COA) President Abderrahmane Hammad.