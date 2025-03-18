South Africa: Police Investigate Murder of Katlehong Pupil - South African News Briefs - March 18, 2025

Joburg Police Investigate Murder of Katlehong Pupil

Johannesburg police are investigating the murder of a 17-year-old pupil who was shot dead in her yard in Katlehong, reports EWN. Two armed men attempted to rob the teenager before killing her and fleeing the scene in a charcoal Toyota Quest vehicle, which they used as a getaway car. Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said that the motive for the shooting remains unclear, and no arrests have been made. The police have requested that anyone with information to assist with the investigations contact the nearest police station.

City Power is Exploring Alternatives to Eskom

Johannesburg City Power is exploring options to purchase electricity from independent producers outside of Eskom to regain profitability, as the utility faces financial strain with liabilities exceeding assets by over R1 billion, reports EWN. The Auditor-General has raised concerns about its sustainability, citing nearly R5 billion in irregular expenditure, partly attributed to load shedding and budget overruns. CEO Tshifularo Mashava explained that City Power buys electricity from Eskom at R6 per kilowatt hour but sells it at R3, leading to losses. To address this, the utility is pursuing alternative energy sources, such as independent power producers and battery storage systems, to reduce costs and improve profit margins.

Govt to Fix Air Traffic Delays

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has announced efforts to stabilize the Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS) following inefficiencies that caused flight delays and operational challenges, reports EWN. After meeting with ATNS management and the board, Creecy said that critical issues such as staffing shortages, unreliable navigation systems, and poor airport infrastructure, have frustrated commuters and impacted the economy, particularly tourism. The intervention follows the precautionary suspension of CEO Nozipho Mdawe pending an investigation into her leadership. Last year, the company also began maintenance related to instrument flight procedures, including about 66 set to expire in three weeks.

More South African news