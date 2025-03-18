South Africa: Jail or Fines Coming for Sewage Pollution of Waterways, Deputy Minister Warns Municipal Officials

'Once you know you're going to jail, maybe your sense of urgency will be awakened,' says Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation Sello Seitlholo.

Standing by the Crocodile River in Hartbeespoort, where sewage pollution fuels invasive aquatic plants, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation Sello Seitlholo addressed the media at the launch of a biological control agent on Monday, 17 March.

"The reason we are dealing with these invasive alien plants is because of the damage caused over the years," he said. "Wastewater treatment infrastructure was not maintained, not prioritised in terms of operation and maintenance, and not managed by suitably qualified people."

Seitlholo said that with a National Water Amendment Bill in the pipeline, the department could soon go directly after individuals such as the municipal manager or mayor.

The Bill, introduced in November 2023, means the government will be able to hold individuals personally liable for water pollution offences. This means municipal managers and mayors could face fines or jail if their municipalities fail to maintain wastewater treatment works and polluting water systems.

"Once you know you're going to jail, maybe your sense of urgency will be awakened," Seitlholo said.

"If there is pollution, the mayor or the municipal manager must carry the personal liability, particularly if we go to...