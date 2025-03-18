South Africa: Could SA Lead a Move to Bypass the U.S. Presidency of the G20 in 2026?

17 March 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By John Stremlau

The G20 could send an important message of international disapproval of Trump's cruel version of 'America First' nationalism that has already hurt many undeserving countries, including South Africa.

The G20 Summit in Johannesburg from 22-23 November 2025 could be historic. Two issues are fundamental to the future of multilateralism.

The most urgent one is whether the G20 can deflect Donald Trump's effort to undermine South Africa's pluralistic democracy and multilateralism.

The other issue is related, and is the long-term strategic goal of South Africa and Africa to broaden and deepen North-South economic cooperation with help from G20 countries and other groups. This essay deals primarily with the first issue, which is a defining moment for SA foreign relations, as it is for other countries that support the aspirations of the G20.

Several of Trump's closest advisers, including Elon Musk, were born and raised in apartheid South Africa, and appear to share his opposition to diversity, equity and inclusion. These values are entrenched in South Africa's 1996 Constitution and at the interstate level, among the diversity of G20 countries.

The European Union (EU), a G20 member, demonstrated confidence in SA last week by sending a top delegation to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa and pledging R94-billion, mainly to counter climate change and to boost...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

