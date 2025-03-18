Kenya: WASREB to Shut Unregistered Water Kiosks After April 28

Nairobi — The Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB) has ordered all small-scale water service providers to register with the board by April 28.

The move seeks to ensure compliance with the Water Act 2016 which requires all water providers to obtain a license.

The directive, issued on Tuesday, March 18, targets unregistered operators, including community water projects, private water suppliers, gated community service providers, and NGO-led water projects.

The agency advised service providers to complete the free registration online warning it will no accept hard copy submissions.

"Section 85(1) of the Water Act 2016 provides that a person shall not provide water services unless under the authority of a licence issued by the Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB). Pursuant to this section, notice is hereby given to all water service system operators who supply water services in all 47 counties in Kenya to register their operations with WASREB," the notice reads.

The government emphasized that all water providers, including those operating water kiosks, tankers, and private boreholes, must comply with the registration requirements.

Failure to register could result in penalties, as operating without a license is an offence under the law.

WASREB's Acting Chief Executive Officer underscored that registration is vital for maintaining quality, cost efficiency, and customer service standards.

It also ensures consumer health and safety while updating the board's database on water service access.

The board urged all water service operators to begin the registration process immediately to avoid legal consequences.

The process can be completed via the Small-Scale Service Providers (SSSPs) Data Collection link on the WASREB website.