Zimbabwe: Diet Fuelling Chronic Disease Epidemic

In recent years, Zimbabwe, and indeed the rest of the world, has experienced a significant rise in non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancers have become so common that nearly everyone will have someone they know who is affected.

According to experts, this surge is particularly alarming among younger populations, with individuals aged 40 and below increasingly being affected.

A critical factor contributing to this trend has been the shift in dietary habits as more and more people gravitate towards processed and ultra-processed foods, coupled with sedentary lifestyles.

Zimbabwe is among 47 African countries heavily burdened with NCDs.

Statistics show that about 44 percent of NCD Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs) and 74 percent of injury DALYs lost in Zimbabwe occur before the age of 40 years.

However, 86 percent of deaths related to NCDs and injuries occur after the age of 40 years.

DALYs are the sum of the years of life lost due to premature mortality and the years lived with a disability due to prevalent cases of the disease or health condition.

In 2019 alone, NCDs were responsible for 37 percent of all deaths in Africa, with hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases and injuries among the leading causes of mortality.

For Zimbabwe, it is estimated that more than 40 percent of deaths are due to NCDs.

And the Ministry of Health and Child Care has attributed this phenomenon to a combination of factors, including increased consumption of processed foods, sedentary lifestyles, excessive alcohol use and smoking.

Processed foods are items that have been altered from their original state through methods like canning, freezing, or adding preservatives.

Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) go a step further, containing ingredients not commonly used in home cooking, such as artificial flavours, colours and emulsifiers. Examples include sugary cereals, instant noodles, and packaged snacks.

The appeal of these foods lies in their affordability, extended shelf life, and ready-to-eat nature.

However, their nutritional profiles often include high levels of added sugars, unhealthy fats, and sodium, coupled with low fibre and nutrient content.

This is how the dietary landscape in Zimbabwe has transformed, with traditional diets rich in whole grains, fruits, and vegetables being replaced by these foods.

The relationship between the consumption of processed foods and the rise in NCDs is well-documented.

Diets high in ultra-processed foods are associated with increased risks of obesity, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes.

Studies have demonstrated that UPF consumption increases the risk of being overweight by two percent and obesity by 26 percent.

Furthermore, some studies have found direct associations between UPF consumption and 32 adverse health outcomes, including mortality, cancer, and various chronic diseases.

The health ramifications of diets high in processed foods extend beyond individual well-being, impacting socio-economic structures.

Increased healthcare costs, reduced workforce productivity, and the strain on healthcare systems are significant concerns.

In Zimbabwe, the rising prevalence of NCDs poses challenges to an already burdened healthcare infrastructure, diverting resources from other critical health issues.

Recognising the escalating burden of NCDs, the Government has implemented several strategies to address this health crisis.

NCDs are prominently featured in national strategies, including the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1) and the National Health Strategy (2021-2025).

These policies aim to enhance public awareness, promote healthy lifestyles, and improve access to healthcare services for all.

The country has also adopted the package of essential NCDs interventions (PEN) at primary care level where the Government is increasing access to medicine, testing and monitoring of NCDs.

It is also increasing the capacity of health workers and strengthening the referral chain of NCDs and supply chain of medicine and commodities.

There is also the PEN plus programme at the district level where selected NCDs that were neglected, such as sickle cell disease, rheumatic heart disease, and congenital heart disease, among others, are being prioritised.

District hospitals have since been equipped with echocardiography, ECGs, x-rays and scans, among others.

The programme, which is supported by the World Health Organisation, UNICEF and other partners, started in Rushinga District, Mashonaland Central Province, and plans were underway to scale up to other districts.

Moreover, the Treasury has introduced fiscal measures to discourage unhealthy eating habits.

Finance Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, implemented a 0.5 percent tax on certain fast foods to curb the consumption of unhealthy diets.

This policy aims to reduce the intake of processed foods high in sugars and unhealthy fats, thereby mitigating the risk of NCDs.

Addressing the health risks associated with processed foods requires a multifaceted approach.

Because prevention is always better than finding a cure for ailments, educating the populace about the dangers of excessive processed food consumption and promoting healthier dietary choices is crucial.

Public health campaigns can effectively disseminate information on the adverse effects of ultra-processed foods.

Implementing school-based health promotion programmes can also play a crucial role in shaping children's dietary habits from a young age.

These programmes can include classroom education on nutrition, rules about consuming soft drinks in schools and provision of safe drinking water fountains.

Fiscal measures that discourage unhealthy eating and the adoption of taxation on sugary beverages and junk foods can help to discourage unhealthy eating habits.

Encouraging a return to traditional, minimally processed diets can help counteract the adverse health effects associated with processed foods.

Traditional diets often emphasise whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins, which are rich in essential nutrients and fibre.

Other interventions can include community initiatives that support this shift by providing resources and education on preparing healthy meals.

Programmes that teach cooking skills, meal planning, and budgeting for nutritious foods can empower individuals to make healthier dietary choices.

Additionally, public policies that ensure access to affordable, healthy foods are crucial in facilitating this dietary transition.

And, by implementing regulations on food labelling and limiting harmful ingredients in processed foods, the Government can guide consumers toward healthier choices.

Clear and accurate labelling allows consumers to make informed decisions about the nutritional content of products. Moreover, setting standards for maximum levels of added sugars, sodium, and unhealthy fats in processed foods can reduce the prevalence of diet-related diseases.

These are just a few of the interventions that can be applied to address this challenge.

The proliferation of processed foods has undeniably contributed to the escalating epidemic of non-communicable diseases, but recognising the risks associated with these dietary choices is the first step towards mitigating their impact.

Through concerted efforts encompassing education, policy, and community engagement, Zimbabwe can address this pressing health challenge and pave the way for a healthier future.