The ruling Zanu PF party in Masvingo has commenced construction of a state-of-the-art office complex that will serve as its permanent provincial headquarters.

The new facility, located in the Clovelly area on the western outskirts of the ancient city, will include a conference centre with a seating capacity of 10 000 people.

The project received a huge boost yesterday when Special Presidential Advisor Dr Paul Tungwarara donated 600 bags of cement and 50 000 face bricks.

This donation brings the total number of bricks available for the project to 80 000.

Currently, Zanu PF operates from rented premises in Masvingo province, as it lacks permanent offices.

The groundbreaking project marks a new chapter for the party in the region.

During the handover ceremony at the construction site, Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira, who represented Dr Tungwarara, described the construction of the new headquarters as a historic milestone for the ruling party.

"This will be the first time our province has its own offices as the revolutionary party. By December this year, this project will be complete. We are grateful for the donation of 50 000 bricks and 600 bags of cement, which, combined with the existing materials, brings us to 80 000 bricks," said Minister Chadzamira.

He added that the project is nearing completion, with supporters pledging to furnish the new offices and roofing work already in progress.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Construction Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is a new milestone for Zanu PF under President Mnangagwa's leadership," Minister Chadzamira said.

He said the construction of the new headquarters reflects confidence in President Mnangagwa's leadership and aligns with his transformative vision for the country.

"Those who dream of another leader before 2030 should seek exorcism of evil spirits because President Mnangagwa is our God-ordained leader, shepherding the country towards Vision 2030," Minister Chadzamira said.

Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial Chairperson, Cde Rabson Mavhenyengwa, revealed that the new complex will feature a conference centre capable of hosting 10 000 people.

"Once completed, all our meetings, including inter-district conferences, will be held here at Clovelly," said Cde Mavhenyengwa.

He also expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa and Dr Tungwarara for their support in initiating the project.

The construction is expected to create employment opportunities for locals, as the labour force will be sourced from the surrounding communities.