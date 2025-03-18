Uganda: Kitagwenda Councilor, Three Others Arrested Over Child Sacrifice Allegations

Kitagwenda District Police Commander Bashir Bakulumpangi said the incident began on Sunday evening when Trinah's mother sent her to deliver Shs10,000 to a person who had requested it.

Security operatives in Kitagwenda district have arrested four individuals, including a district councilor, in connection with the killing of a four-year-old girl in what is suspected to be a ritual sacrifice.

The suspects include Levi Amarakutunga, a district councilor representing persons with disabilities in Kitagwenda district, and three of his workers whose identities police have not disclosed.

The deceased, Trinah Ainomugisha, was the daughter of Vincent Bagarukayo and Catherine Nyakato, residents of Kanyara village, Kikondo ward in Kabujogera Town Council.

Kitagwenda District Police Commander Bashir Bakulumpangi said the incident began on Sunday evening when Trinah's mother sent her to deliver Shs10,000 to a person who had requested it.

The girl did not return, prompting her mother to alert the area chairperson, who mobilized a search party. Their efforts proved futile.

On Monday morning, Nyakato reported the matter to Kabujogera Town Council Police Post, and the case was escalated to Kitagwenda Central Police Station, which deployed a canine unit.

The sniffer dog led officers to Nyakagezi cell, where they found the girl's body in a farm.

"The body had a deep cut on the neck, a sign that the child may have been brutally sacrificed," Bakulumpangi said.

The sniffer dog then led investigators to Amarakutunga's residence, where officers reportedly found blood-stained evidence. This led to the arrest of Amarakutunga and his three workers.

Upon hearing the news, enraged residents stormed Amarakutunga's farm, destroying his banana plantation and cutting four of his cows.

Police intervened to prevent further destruction.

"We understand the community's anger, but we urge them to remain calm and allow investigations to proceed," Bakulumpangi said.

Authorities say a thorough investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of Trinah's death and whether it was indeed a case of ritual sacrifice.

"We are gathering all necessary evidence to ensure justice is served," Bakulumpangi said.

The suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.