Rwanda: Experts Urge Firm Measures to Avert Genocide Ideology Perpetuation

Experts have called for comprehensive measures to prevent the spread of Genocide ideology, particularly among younger generations who were not directly involved in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

They were speaking to The New Times about the fact that despite significant progress in Rwanda's reconciliation efforts, recent data from the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) points to the continuation of Genocide ideology - more than 30 years on - or its intergenerational transmission.

During a consultative meeting on the nature of genocide ideology in the region, which was held on March 5 at Parliament - RIB Deputy Secretary General Consolée Kamarampaka said that more than 2,400 Genocide ideology and related cases were recorded in the last six years from 2019 to 2024, involving more than 3,100 suspects - as there are instances where one case involves more than one suspect.

Overall, she said, 83 per cent of the suspects did not participate in the Genocide.

Kamarampaka indicated that 26.6 per cent of the suspects were aged 31 to 40, while 22 per cent were 41 to 50, and 17.6 per cent were between 51 and 60. The category of suspects aged 61 and above accounted for 17.4 per cent, while the youngest group, aged 14 to 30, represented 16.4 per cent of the suspects.

She pointed out that the suspects aged from 31 to 40 account for the biggest share of the suspects, adding that it is the category consisting of relatively young people (active section of society); while the category of suspects aged from 14 to 30 comprises people who were born after the Genocide, and should normally not be implicated in Genocide ideology.

"It is evident that there is a transmission of Genocide ideology between parents and children," she said, adding that young people also get genocide ideology-related information from social media.

Philbert Gakwenzire, the Chairperson of Ibuka (an umbrella organisation for Genocide survivors' associations), told The New Times that the repercussions of the Genocide continue to be felt today.

He pointed to the role of parents and social media in spreading Genocide ideology-related ideas and raised concerns about some teachers failing to present the full truth about the Genocide ideology in schools.

He also warned that the country was at risk of facing the perpetuation of Genocide ideology, similar to how antisemitism continued to manifest.

"We should monitor that so that it [genocide ideology does not become perpetuated," he said, adding that averting such a negative continuation is possible.

Drawing a parallel to antisemitism, Gakwenzire explained how hatred against Jews persisted even after the Holocaust (1941-1945), stressing the need for proactive measures to prevent a similar trend in Rwanda.

While progress has been made in fostering social cohesion and reconciliation, some perpetrators of Genocide crimes remain unremorseful. These individuals often spread Genocide ideology to their families, further embedding it within society.

According to him, one of the main factors to capitalise on while dealing with Genocide ideology in Rwanda is the country's commitment to ensuring that all children attend school, for at least 12 years of basic education.

For him, much attention should be put on those 12 years of basic education through effective teaching of the fight against Genocide ideology.

He said that for every course offered in class, every teacher should be able to get some time to teach a moral lesson related to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi - with the intention to stem its ideology.

Joseph Ryarasa Nkurunziza, Executive Director of Never Again Rwanda, says the spread of Genocide ideology stems from the fact that the Genocide was preceded by decades of indoctrination through educational systems and propaganda.

Nkurunziza also noted that unlike cases of genocides that were committed elsewhere, the case of the Genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda represents unique challenges due to the proximity of survivors and perpetrators, which complicated the healing process.

"There are people who were released after serving their terms in prison, but they never asked forgiveness for [the Genocide crimes they committed.] So, those ones also can be the catalysts in contributing to the continuation of Genocide ideology," he said.

Also, he pointed out that international support for Rwanda's fight against Genocide ideology has been lacking.

"There are countries where people say whatever they want," he said, referring to countries and international media that give platforms to people who harbour Genocide ideology so that they can disseminate it.

"This also abets Rwandans who still have genocide ideology because they realise that there is that international support," he said, rooting for global cooperation to fight Genocide ideology.

He called for building people's awareness about the horribleness of genocide ideology, and strengthening the rule of law in order to punish those who lack compliance and for deterrence purposes.