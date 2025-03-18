Zimbabwe: We Will Convince Him - Vows Chinamasa, As Mnangagwa Faction Reveals Party Strategy to Keep Him in Office Beyond 2028

JUST over a month after President Emmerson Mnangagwa said 'he will tell the convincers not to convince him,' regarding a proposed extension of his second term, Zanu PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Patrick Chinamasa has expressed confidence that they can convince him to hang on to 2030.

Despite Mnangagwa being on record saying he is not interested in hanging onto power beyond his constitutionally mandated two terms, ending in 2028, a faction within the ruling party wants him to stay.

The statement above was told to a select group of editors with whom he had what was described as a no-holds barred, two hour meeting at State House last month.

His deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, who since 2017 is reported to have been waiting for a 'bite of the cherry' is said to be eagerly waiting for him to step down. Chiwenga is fronting another faction within the party that is all but ready to push Mnangagwa out if he is convinced to hold on to power.

Speaking at a party event in Mutare over the weekend, Chinamasa said they were ready to speak to the party's politburo and central committees about the issue.

If the two institutions of the party grant them approval to approach government, said Chinamasa, then they would proceed with efforts to amend the Zimbabwean constitution.

"Once we have a clear plan, which includes consultations with the politburo and central committee, we will instruct government to amend the constitution of Zimbabwe," said Chinamasa to loud applause at the Manicaland District Coordinating Committee meeting.

"We believe that Mnangagwa should finish what he started, what we will do is just convince him to stay up till 2030. If he agrees we would have achieved what was proposed by last year's 2030 resolution.

"We want to see how this resolution can be implemented and how the constitution can be amended. We want to know which platforms have to be approached first.

"We will start with the politburo and then the central committee where we will continue requesting that they allow us to give the government the go-ahead to change our constitution."

Section 91(2) of Zimbabwe's 2013 constitution bars Mnangagwa from going beyond his constitutionally mandated two terms while its Section 328(7) disqualifies him from benefiting if there are to be any constitutional amendments that might seek to favour an incumbent.

Even despite these clear constitutional provisions, sections, mainly from his home province of Masvingo, are demanding that he stay on while shutting out any hope of Chiwenga taking over.

Chiwenga, who is yet to publicly share his presidential aspirations, was recently laid into by party spokesperson and Mnangagwa ally Christopher Mutsvangwa who declared him unworthy to lead.

The former army general is reported to be livid and has demanded action be taken against Mutsvangwa in what looks to be another interesting episode of Zanu PF factional fights drama.