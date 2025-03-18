South Africa: Alleged Eskom Fraudster Michael Lomas Granted R2 Million Bail

18 March 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom fraud and corruption accused Michael Lomas, has been granted R2 million bail by the Johannesburg High Court.

Lomas appeared in court on Monday and is facing charges in relation to a R745 million payment made by Eskom to Tubular Construction Project.

The company was involved in the construction of Kusile Power Station, in Mpumalanga, where millions of rands were allegedly paid to Eskom officials in illegal gratuities for the awarding of lucrative contracts.

The British businessman, a former contractor for power utility Eskom, was extradited from the United Kingdom in September 2024 to face 65 counts of corruption

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), Henry Mamothame, said Lomas' bail was granted under "stringent conditions".

The court ordered that his United Kingdom passport and his South African Identity Document be surrendered to the investigating officer.

"[Lomas is] barred from applying for travel documents, reside at a care home where he will be provided with the necessary assistance, details of the home to be provided to the investing officer, source a smartphone with location monitoring facility to be monitored by the investigating officer and should not leave the Gauteng jurisdiction without informing the investigating officer," Mathomane said.

Lomas has been indicted with 11 co-accused in the case, including Eskom's former senior manager for capital contracts, France Hlakudi, former Eskom group executive for group capital Abram Masango, Tubular Construction Projects' former chief executive, Antonio Trindade, and businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana.

The trial is expected to commence in July 2026.

