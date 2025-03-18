South Africa: Local Procurement Drives Progressive Change and Creates Jobs

Local procurement is more than a policy instrument, it is a strategic lever that drives progressive change, creates jobs and ensures that belief in South African talent and resilience translates into tangible economic growth.

This is according to Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) Acting Director-General, Dr Malebo Mabitje-Thompson, who was speaking at the 13th annual Proudly South African Buy Local Summit and Exhibition, currently underway in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Speaking on behalf of Trade, Industry and Competition Minister, Parks Tau, Mabitje-Thompson underscored the critical role of local procurement in South Africa's economic development and the need for a resilient domestic industry.

Reflecting on the Proudly South African campaign's 24-year history, Mabitje-Thompson emphasised that buying local strengthens South Africa's manufacturing sector and enhances the country's ability to compete globally.

"We need to embrace local procurement for economic empowerment. Local procurement is more than a policy instrument, it is a strategic lever that drives progressive change, creates jobs, and ensures that our belief in South Africans' talent and resilience translates into tangible economic growth," said Mabitje-Thompson.

She further emphasised the importance of ensuring that government agencies align with local procurement legislation, as demonstrated by entities such as Transnet, which have committed to investing in South African enterprises.

"When we procure locally, we bolster our economy and enhance its resilience. In a world where global supply chains are increasingly uncertain, it is vital that we can rely on our industries to supply our critical needs.

"Local procurement is not about shutting out foreign markets, rather, it is about creating a foundation for sustainable economic growth that benefits all," she said.

Mabitje-Thompson encouraged stakeholders to actively engage in discussions on policies that support industrial growth, including master plans, tariff measures and initiatives to combat illegal imports.

She reiterated that while incentives and industrial financing play an essential role, they cannot replace the fundamental need for a strong and reliable domestic market.

The Buy Local Summit and Exhibition remains a pivotal platform for businesses, governments, and consumers to collaborate in fostering a thriving local economy.

The dtic continues to support efforts that prioritise South African enterprises, ensuring their ability to grow and compete both locally and internationally.