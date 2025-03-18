press release

We have identified a security breach affecting one of Parliament's 25 YouTube streaming services, which is integrated with its official social media accounts. This breach resulted in the unauthorised upload of content not aligned with the work of the Institution.

Parliament's digital team immediately intervened to terminate the compromised stream. While a full investigation is underway to determine the source of the breach, additional safeguards are being put in place to strengthen the integrity of our digital infrastructure.

Parliament's multiple YouTube streaming services provide real-time, unfiltered access to committee meetings and House sittings, which ensures broad public engagement through integration with social media platforms. This expanded digital reach enhances public involvement and openness, as mandated by the Constitution, but also increases cybersecurity risks, which require continuous monitoring and reinforced security measures. We remain committed to maintaining secure and reliable use of these platforms for the benefit of the public.