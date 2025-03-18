Djibouti: Somali Senate Speaker and Officials Attend Iftar Hosted By Djibouti Ambassador in Mogadishu

17 March 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Speaker of the Senate, Abdi Hashi Abdullaahi, alongside key members of the Federal Government of Somalia, including ministers, members of parliament, and the Governor of Banadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu, Mr. Mohamed Axmed Amiir, participated in an iftar gathering hosted by the Djiboutian Ambassador to Somalia, Ambassador Mohamed Ibraahim Yuusuf, at the Djibouti Embassy in Mogadishu.

During the event, Ambassador Yuusuf extended his heartfelt thanks to the senior Somali government officials for their ongoing efforts to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood between Somalia and Djibouti.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration between the two nations and expressed his wish for prosperity and peace for the Somali people.

In his remarks, Speaker Abdi Hashi commended the Government of Djibouti and its people for their unwavering support of Somalia's recovery and nation-building process.

He acknowledged Djibouti's significant role in assisting Somalia's efforts to rebuild and stabilize following years of conflict.

The Senate Speaker emphasized that the Somali people owe a great deal of gratitude to Djibouti for their continuous contributions to Somalia's journey toward peace and development.

The gathering underscored the long-standing and strong ties between Somalia and Djibouti, marking another step in reinforcing the solidarity and cooperation between the two nations.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.