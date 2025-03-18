Kenya: Widows Empowerment Program Touch Lives in Homa Bay County

Nairobi — In a bid to uplift the lives of the most vulnerable in the society, the 'Tang Chon Ber' widows group based in Kocia Ward, Rangwe Constituency in Homabay County, received essential skills and financial support from the Widows Empowerment Program.

The initiative under the support of Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo and the leadership of Ayugi Victor strives to uplift widows by providing them with sustainable opportunities.

Their resilience and commitment to building better lives highlight the importance of community-driven initiatives in fostering economic independence and stability.

"By providing widows with the tools to succeed, we are paving the way for a future where they can thrive and contribute fully to their communities," said Widows Empowerment Program.

Also receiving the support is the Ruga Widows based in Arujo Ward, Homa Bay Town Constituency.

"We are grateful as Ruga Widows to receive goodies from PS Raymond Omollo's team, we have received the help, and it will come a long way, said Naomi Shem, who is the Secretary of the Ruga Widows.

On her part, Ruth Adhiambo, a representative of the Tang Chon Ber widows' group said; "We are so happy to be remembered as the widows, these programs will uplift our lives and make us sustainable."

As the Widows Empowerment Program continues to expand its reach, it remains a pillar of hope and transformation ensuring that widows in Homa Bay County and beyond have the tools and opportunities to secure a brighter future.