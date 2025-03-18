Liberia Brings in International Experts to Boost Asset Recovery Efforts

MONROVIA —

In an effort to strengthen its fight against corruption, the Liberian government through the Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force (AREPT) is bringing in two senior forensic experts from FTI Consulting to assist in tracing and recovering assets acquired through illicit means. Andrew Durant and Wayne Anthony are set to arrive on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, to support AREPT in investigating misappropriated public funds and properties.

According to an AREPT release, the visit, aimed at boosting Liberia's capacity to track down stolen assets, comes at no cost to the government. Durant and Anthony have offered to conduct an initial two-week case assessment free of charge, demonstrating FTI Consulting's commitment to supporting Liberia's anti-corruption efforts.

Who Are the Experts?

FTI Consulting is internationally recognized for its expertise in forensic investigations, asset tracing, and financial fraud detection. The firm has successfully assisted governments, central banks, and financial institutions in uncovering and repatriating stolen funds in several countries, including Nigeria, one of the largest asset recovery cases in Africa.

Andrew Durant, a Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting, leads the firm's Forensic Accounting Services across London, the Middle East, and Africa. With over 30 years of experience, he has worked on major investigations into financial fraud, corruption, bribery, and asset misappropriation across Africa, Europe, the United States, and Asia. Durant is recognized as a leader in forensic accounting and asset tracing by Who's Who Legal and Chambers.

Wayne Anthony, an expert in forensic accounting and fraud investigations, has more than 25 years of experience leading high-profile asset tracing projects. His work has spanned multiple jurisdictions, including Libya, Tunisia, Egypt, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, and Iraq. He previously managed FTI Consulting's forensic accounting practice in the UAE and played a crucial role in major financial fraud and asset misappropriation investigations.

Liberia's Renewed Fight Against Corruption

The Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force (AREPT) was set up to lead Liberia's efforts in tracing, recovering, and prosecuting cases involving illegally acquired public assets. The task force operates under Executive Order No. 145, signed by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., reinforcing the government's stance on corruption and accountability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

AREPT, under the leadership of Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin, is responsible for investigating and retrieving both fixed and liquid assets misappropriated by current and former officials. The task force plays a vital role in ensuring that recovered funds and properties are reinvested into national development, benefiting the Liberian people.

Liberia has long struggled with financial mismanagement, and past efforts at asset recovery have often been slow and ineffective. However, the arrival of these international forensic experts signals a renewed push for transparency and accountability. With their extensive experience in cross-border investigations, Durant and Anthony are expected to strengthen Liberia's asset recovery efforts, helping to track down hidden wealth and hold corrupt actors accountable.

AREPT says it looks forward to working closely with FTI Consulting to ensure that stolen assets are identified, recovered, and returned to the Liberian people.