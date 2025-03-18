Namibia: Communication Ministry Unveils Official Portrait of President-Elect

18 March 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, alongside officials from the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, unveiled her official portrait on Tuesday morning.

Speaking at the event, Nandi-Ndaitwah reaffirmed her commitment to serving the nation, stating that she is ready to dedicate herself fully to the people of Namibia.

"You are free to use my image in the best interest of all," she said.

Minister of information and communication technology Emma Theofelus said the unveiling marked a significant moment in Namibia's history as the country prepares to inaugurate its first elected female president.

"This exercise was concluded a few weeks ago, and we are grateful that we are able to do it at this time," Theofelus said.

She emphasised the symbolic and political significance of official portraits, stating that they serve as a tool to establish and maintain the authority of leaders in democracies worldwide.

"In many democracies, the portraits of national leaders are displayed in government and sometimes even non-governmental institutions.

"This practice helps stabilise the authority of the nation," she said.

Theofelus added that the ministry had previously been tasked with capturing the first portrait of Nandi-Ndaitwah as vice president in 2024. She also acknowledged the Namibia Press Agency for printing the portrait.

Nandi-Ndaitwah is set to be inaugurated as Namibia's first female president on Friday, marking a historic event for Namibia.

