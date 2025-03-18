Algeria: Diplomatic Hypocrisy - France Blames Algeria, Forgetting Its Own Privileges

Algiers — French far right, looking for scapegoats, has found a new hobbyhorse: accusing Algeria of taking advantage of alleged French aid without abiding by the agreements signed between the two countries. Bruno Retailleau, an emblematic figure of this political fringe, has not hesitated to echo this rhetoric, which is as false as it is implausible, failing to mention an essential fact: if any country really benefits from bilateral relations, it's France.

Last week, the Algerian ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Stephane Romatet, the French ambassador to Algeria, to put on the table an issue that has been ignored for too long by Paris: the real estate property made available to France by Algeria. An issue that shows asymmetrical treatment, to say the least, between the two countries.

A total of 61 real estate properties are occupied by France in Algeria, at ridiculously low rents. The properties include the building hosting the French embassy in Algeria, which stretches over an area of 14 hectares (140,000 square meters) on the heights of Algiers, at a rent so insignificant that it wouldn't even cover the price of a modest maid's room in Paris.

The ambassador's residence, known as "Les Oliviers," extends over four hectares (40,000 square meters) and is rented for a token sum, at a lease price unchanged since 1962, until August 2023.

A largesse that France has never deigned to grant to Algeria on the French territory.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg. Several bilateral agreements allow France to benefit from substantial advantages in Algeria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Algeria Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The most glaring example is the Agreement of 1968, which governs the status of Algerians in France, granting to them a derogatory migratory regime compared to other nationalities.

Paris keeps denouncing this agreement, but forgets to mention the benefits it derives from it, mainly in terms of the Algerian workforce that has highly contributed to the reconstruction and economic development of France. For its part, Algeria enjoys no comparable privileges in France.

Another striking example is the Agreement of 1994, which regulates the various aspects of cooperation between the two countries, especially in trade and investments.

Those agreements have made it possible for French companies to get very favourable conditions for operating in Algeria, while limiting opportunities for Algerian companies in France.

Once again, the advantage is one-sided and benefits primarily the French economy.

But if Paris wants to open the discussion on reciprocity and respect for signed commitments, then let's talk about it! It remains to be seen whether Algeria or France has benefited most from these accords, and which of the two countries is not respecting the agreements made.

This is no time for hypocrisy. It's time for the truth to be brought to light and to put an end to the misleading rhetoric designed to manipulate public opinion.

Algeria is not the profiteer of this relationship, but France is, as, for decades, has used every agreement to its advantage. And if it wants to demand accountability today, it will first have to account for itself.