Mauritius: Health Authorities Call On Public to Collaborate After Detection of Local Chikungunya Case

At a press conference held in Ebène, yesterday, the Minister of Health and Wellness, Mr Anil Kumar Bachoo, has called for public collaboration after the detection of a local case of Chikungunya, confirming that the virus is now present on the island. In response, authorities are intensifying efforts to curb the spread of the disease, urging all citizens to take preventive measures.

Chikungunya is an important viral disease that is transmitted by day-biting mosquitoes. The principal vectors in Mauritius are the mosquitoes of the genus Aedes. Symptoms include, among others, fever, headache, pain in multiple joints and rash.

Earlier, prior to the press conference, the Minister chaired a multisectoral meeting on Chikungunya in which the World Health Organisation Representative, Dr Anne-Marie Ancia, and stakeholders from various relevant Ministries and public departments were present.

During the press conference, Mr Bachoo stated that while the Ministry of Health and Wellness would be closely monitoring the situation, public cooperation would be key in containing Chikungunya outbreak.

The Minister reported that the local case of Chikungunya was confirmed on 15 March 2025 after a 37-year-old woman was tested positive for the virus. The patient, who is currently receiving treatment at a private clinic, underwent laboratory tests, with the results confirming the presence of Chikungunya through a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

"A contact tracing exercise has been swiftly carried out to identify and monitor individuals who may have been in close contact with the patient, and six samples have been collected for further analysis," he added.

Minister Bachoo detailed the proactive steps taken to prevent the proliferation of mosquitoes and limit the transmission of Chikungunya which include fogging operations, larviciding, fever surveys, mist-blowing, and house-to-house inspections. He also said that informational pamphlets would be distributed to educate the public about the virus, encouraging them to clean their yards to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds and maintain a mosquito-free environment.

The public is urged as well to take the required protection against mosquito bite such as the application of mosquito repellent. Public can address their concerns on the hotline, 8924.