Zimbabwe: Cop Confesses to Killing Bulawayo Detective

18 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Peter Matika

In a shocking turn of events, a police officer stationed at Hillside Police Station in Bulawayo has allegedly confessed to the fatal shooting of Detective Constable Cassandra Hove a fortnight ago.

The suspect has been identified as one constable Muradzikwa and is being held at Donnington Police Station.

According to police sources, Muradzikwa confessed to the crime, saying he does not need the services of a lawyer.

He is scheduled to appear in court this morning.

Detective Constable Hove, a 37-year-old member of Bulawayo's elite all-female CID unit known as Team Lozikeyi, tragically lost her life during a police operation on March 6, 2025.

The incident occurred around 8:40pm in the Habek area of Pumula South Suburb, where Hove and her colleagues were said to be pursuing suspects involved in a series of armed robberies.

Initial reports had suggested the robbers shot her.

More to follow...

