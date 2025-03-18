Zimbabwe: Millionaires for Youth Fund Launch

18 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)

Four business tycoons, with a combined net worth of nearly half a billion, will be in the country tomorrow for the official launch of the Presidential Youth Empowerment Fund and to explore investment opportunities, Special Presidential Investment Advisor to the United Arab Emirates Dr Tungwarara has said.

The investors, poised to inject fresh capital, are scouring for opportunities to drive the country's economic growth across multiple sectors, including education, renewable energy, and healthcare.

Among the investors are Dr Ajeenkya Patil, Rajat Verma, and Ravi Reddy, renowned multimillionaires from India, as well as Lalu Samuel, a prominent millionaire from the United Arab Emirates.

In an interview Dr Tungwarara said :" Dr Ajeenkya Patil serves as the Chairman of the DYPATIL Group, a prominent organisation based in Pune, India, that operates across education, healthcare, and skill development.

"Financially, the group has demonstrated stability, with audited revenues of $144 million USD in 2023, primarily generated from tuition fees, healthcare services, and corporate training."

Dr Tungwarara also revealed that Mr Reddy's net worth was over US$140 million.

"Ravi Reddy is the Managing Director and CEO of the Viceroy Group, a luxury hospitality chain with properties in India and the UAE, and has diversified into coal mining and solar panel manufacturing.

"In terms of financial stability, the hospitality division generated US$120 million in revenue in 2023, while the solar division contributed an additional US$25 million."

He further noted that Mr Verma's companies generate annual revenues exceeding US$45 million, with projections indicating a growth of over 200 percent by 2026 while, Mr Samuel's business ventures boast revenues of over US$80 million annually.

"These investors present valuable opportunities for Zimbabwe's economic growth across various sectors, including education, renewable energy, and healthcare.

"Their potential contributions align closely with national development goals of Zimbabwe under your expert leadership," he added.

