Kenya: Dutch King Willem-Alexander Accorded 21-Gun Salute in Formal Reception At State House, Nairobi

Nairobi — Dutch King Willem-Alexander has been accorded a 21-gun salute during a formal reception at State House in Nairobi ahead of bilateral talks with President William Ruto.

A 21-gun salute is a gesture recognized by most countries as the highest honor.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima are in Kenya for a four-day State visit that will focus on trade, investment, and bilateral cooperation.

Upon arriving at State House, the royal couple was officially received by the President and First Lady Rachel Ruto.

The royal majesties were then escorted by President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto to a small tree-planting ceremony before they went into State House, where they are holding a meeting.