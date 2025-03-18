South Sudan: Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan Calls for the Protection of the Population and Respect for Humanitarian Efforts Amid Rising Tensions in Upper Nile State

The Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, Ms. Anita Kiki Gbeho, expresses deep concern over the escalating violence in Nasir, Ulang, and Baliet counties, Upper Nile State, affecting the population and disrupting humanitarian operations.

Ms. Gbeho calls on all those involved in the fighting to respect and protect the population, humanitarian workers, and critical infrastructure. "The violence is putting already vulnerable communities at greater risk and forcing the suspension of life-saving services," she said. "I urge all actors to allow humanitarians to safely reach those in need, especially women, children, and the elderly."

Since late February, the violence has displaced an initial 50,000 people, of which 10,000 have crossed into Ethiopia. The insecurity has led to the relocation of 23 humanitarian workers and the closure of the cholera treatment unit in Nasir, worsening the ongoing outbreak. Nasir, Ulang, and Baliet report approximately 840 cases over this period.

The situation in Nasir follows other incidents across South Sudan since January, including in the Greater Equatoria, Greater Bahr el Ghazal, where violence has impacted the population and resulted in displacement.

"The humanitarian community is doing all it can, but insecurity and global funding cuts are impacting our ability to deliver critical assistance," Ms. Gbeho added. "The little we have must be protected so that urgent support for people most in need can be provided. Currently, 5.4 million people, over half of them children, require life-saving assistance and protection before the flood season starts."

Ms. Gbeho reaffirmed the United Nation's commitment to working with the Government of South Sudan and partners to support affected communities and address the root causes of violence and instability.