Tunisia: President Kais Saied Focuses On Bill Concerning Sports Structures in Meeting With Minister of Youth and Sports

18 March 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied focused on the draft law concerning sports structures, as he met on Monday at the Carthage Palace Minister of Youth and Sports Sadok Morali.

The President of the Republic emphasised the necessity for new legislation in this field, as in others, to ensure full transparency, according to a Presidency statement.

He also stressed the importance of having a clear and unambiguous legal framework for various sports disciplines, as the current system is no longer acceptable.

«The existing ambiguity has led to numerous violations, including corruption and illicit brokerage, due to the lack of clear distinction between professionalism and amateurism,» the Head of State was quoted as saying in the statement.

During the meeting, the President of the Republic also addressed the condition of several sports facilities across the country, including the Olympic Village in El Menzah and the Chedli Zouiten Stadium, among others.

He pointed out that the deterioration of these facilities is not solely due to a lack of maintenance but is also a result of premeditated efforts to seize these spaces.

He called for confronting such actions and holding those responsible accountable.

Additionally, the Head of State emphasised that anyone delaying progress in these projects must also be held responsible for the setbacks and should not evade accountability.

President Kais Saied reminded that Tunisia is home to numerous champions capable of raising the national flag at international and regional sporting events, as they have done in the past despite limited infrastructure.

He stressed that with the provision of adequate resources for youth across the country, alongside the new legislation, the national flag can be proudly raised high everywhere.

