South Sudan: Current Situation in South Sudan is Deeply Concerning

press release

The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) on Wednesday 18 March, 2025 addressed the 1265th African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC).

In his statement to the Council held virtually, RJMEC Chairperson, Amb. Maj. Gen. (rtd) George Owinow observed that the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) is facing the most serious challenges since its signing in September 2018.

In his statement, Amb. Gen. Owinow said reports in January and February this year of armed clashes involving forces belonging to Parties signatory to the Agreement in Western Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal States were followed by clashes in Nasir County, Upper Nile State.

“As a result, political tensions in Juba and around the country are heightened, and there is urgent need to prevent them from rising any further,” he said.

In his recommendations to the Council, Amb. Gen. Owinow reiterated the need for the leadership of the Parties to the R-ARCSS to desist from actions that may escalate tensions, undertake constructive dialogue, and to speak with one voice.

He called on the AU Peace and Security Council to prevail on the Parties to the Revitalised Peace Agreement to cease all actions that further undermine trust and confidence in the peace process, and reactivate the functioning of the security mechanisms.

Additionally, the Chairperson said, the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGoNU) should prioritise the completion of Phase I of the unification of forces and commence Phase II, as well as Disarmament, Demobilisation, and Reintegration (DDR), and proceed with the constitution-making process and preparations for the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in December 2026.

“Consider activating existing mechanisms in support of South Sudan, which could include the Panel of the Wise, to proactively engage with the Parties going forward in a spirit of dialogue and reconciliation,” Amb. Gen. Owinow added.

