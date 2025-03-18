Kenya: SHA to Get Additional Funding in Supplementary Budget

18 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — National Assembly has passed the Supplementary Appropriation Bill granting increased funding to various critical health initiatives.

The Bill will unlock more allocation to the contentious Social Health Authority (SHA) in a move to improve the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and addressing long-standing challenges in the healthcare system.

Sh3 billion has been allocated as seed capital for the Primary Healthcare Fund, which will focus on improving access to basic healthcare services for all Kenyans.

A further Sh3 billion has been designated for the Emergency, Chronic, and Critical Illness Fund, providing financial support to Kenyans facing severe health conditions.

Additionaly, the bill allocates Sh1.5 billion for the recapitalization of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), aiming to enhance the supply of essential medicines and medical supplies.

The Bill also includes Sh1.5 billion for stipends for healthcare professional interns, addressing the shortage of skilled professionals in the healthcare system.

Moreover, Kshs. 1 billion will go toward covering shortfalls in personnel emoluments at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, ensuring that staff are adequately compensated for their services.

To enhance primary healthcare services,Sh0.6 billion has been allocated to operationalize Primary Health Care Networks, ensuring that essential services are delivered closer to communities.

Similarly, Sh1.7 billion in Appropriation-in-Aid has been allocated to Kenyatta National Hospital, enabling it to provide specialized medical services.

Sh1.4 billion in Appropriation-in-Aid has also been earmarked for Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital, increasing its capacity to offer world-class healthcare and contribute to medical research.

"Further, the Bill aims to facilitate the approval of additional allocations required to address various financing gaps, including shortfalls in personnel emoluments, adjustments to Appropriation-in-Aid (A-I-A) receipts, and realignment of budgetary provisions to projected absorption levels."

The supplementary budget's provisions are part of the broader national efforts to strengthen the health sector.

These allocations come on the back of concerns of the failures of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) blamed on its unefficiency.

They are expected to address existing gaps, improve the efficiency of health service delivery, and support the government's broader Universal Health Coverage agenda.

