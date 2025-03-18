South Africa: Zero-Tolerance for Misconduct On South Africa Antarctica Base

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has reiterated that it maintains a zero-tolerance approach to any misconduct that would "affect the working and relationship conditions" at South Africa's current research base at Antarctica, the SANAE IV.

This after allegations of assault and threats at the base emerged in the media over the weekend.

The reports alleged that one of the nine team members assaulted another and threatened to kill them.

The department, in a statement on Monday, said there were no incidents that required the team's return from the base.

"The department confirms that there were no incidents that required any of the nine overwintering team members to be brought back to Cape Town.

"If such incidents occurred, the management team of the department would have replaced such an overwintering team member with immediate effect, as the DFFE's position on the matter is clear: zero tolerance for any misconduct that would affect the working and relationship conditions at the SANAE IV. At the time the vessel departed for Antarctica on 1 February 2025, all was in order," the DFFE said in a statement.

The alleged assault was reported to the department last month and a response plan to deal with the matter was activated to "engage the individuals involved through trained professionals in order to mediate and restore relationships at the base".

"This process has been ongoing on an almost daily basis in order to ensure that those on the base know that the department is supportive and willing to do whatever is needed to restore the interpersonal relationships, but also firm in dealing with issues of discipline.

"The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, together with the Director-General of the Department, Nomfundo Tshabalala, have personally taken charge of the management processes.

"This is particularly important given the fact that a majority of usual operations at all other scientific bases in Antarctica have stopped due to the onset of winter and unpredictable weather conditions," the statement read.

The alleged perpetrator has "willingly participated in further psychological evaluation".

"[He] shown remorse and is willingly cooperative to follow any interventions that are recommended. He has written a formal apology to the victim and is willing to verbally apologise to all members at the base.

"The department has also implemented a longer term sustained intervention process through trained professional counselling services in order to restore the relationships and build a healthy working environment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The DFFE have also, in parallel, activated a Labour Relations process to deal with the matter as it relates to the alleged physical assault. An alleged sexual harassment is also being investigated. Reports of sexual assault are not correct," the statement said.

Furthermore, Minister George will be "engaging the team to reassure them of his support and commitment to their wellbeing".

"He emphasises that careful management is required to give comfort to those at the base, and also to their families. The willingness of the team to engage in Wellness Programme interventions, as well as the professional and independent counselling will assist in crafting a solution.

"The ultimate goal would be that all at the SANAE IV are safe and healthy, working together as a team to advance the very important work they are performing in Antarctica," the statement said.