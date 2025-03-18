South Africa: Simelane Commits to Implement Recommendations Into George Building Collapse

Human Settlements Minister, Thembi Simelane, has undertaken to implement all recommendations contained in the final report of the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) into a building that collapsed in George, in the Western Cape in 2024.

The current preliminary report suggests that several procedures were not followed, a breach of the Housing Consumers Protection Act Measures Act, 1998 (Act No. 95 of 1998) and the recently signed Consumer Protection Act 25 of 2004.

NHBRC is a regulatory body established to protect the interests of housing consumers and to regulate the home-building industry in South Africa.

Its primary functions include ensuring that home builders are registered and adhere to prescribed building standards and ethical practices and conducting inspections during various stages of construction to ensure compliance with national building regulations and technical standards.

"Upon its finalisation, should it happen that there are procedural flaws and compromise of NHBRC building standards, we will not hesitate to refer its recommendations to the law enforcement authorities for investigation and possible criminal charges," Simelane said.

The Minister underscored that if any crime was committed, including by her officials at NHBRC, she would not hesitate to act.

She acknowledged that the George building collapse was of public interest, and committed to taking the nation into her confidence once the final report has been concluded.

The Minister urged the nation to be patience as the process is at an advanced stage.

"The Ministry of Human Settlements will not conduct further media engagements on the matter while a final report is being prepared."