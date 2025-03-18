Somalia: Sodma Commissioner Inaugurates the Somalia Drought Risk Reduction Conference in Nairobi

The Somalia Drought Risk Reduction Conference officially commenced today, with Commissioner Mohamuud Moallim leading the opening ceremony.

The five-day event, jointly organized by the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) and the Africa Risk Capacity (ARC), brings together key stakeholders to discuss and formulate strategies for mitigating the ongoing drought risks in Somalia.

The conference aims to establish a comprehensive plan to address the severe drought conditions currently affecting Somalia, with a focus on long-term solutions to reduce the risks and impacts of future droughts.

The gathering is a critical platform for collaboration between Somali government agencies, international partners, and organizations focused on disaster risk reduction and climate resilience.

In his opening remarks, Commissioner Moallim emphasized the importance of the conference in coordinating efforts to combat the drought crisis. He also announced that in the coming days, representatives from various Somali government entities, including the Somali Parliament and the Ministry of Finance, will join the discussions.

Furthermore, the Commissioner highlighted that Somalia became a member of the Africa Risk Capacity in 2021, and expressed optimism about securing compensation and support through ARC mechanisms to address the current drought challenges effectively.

The event is being attended by a delegation led by Commissioner Moallim, alongside members of the ARC and representatives from the Start Network, all united in their commitment to supporting Somalia in its fight against the devastating impacts of drought.

The conference is expected to produce actionable outcomes that will enhance Somalia's preparedness for future climate-related challenges and contribute to building a more resilient and sustainable response to drought.