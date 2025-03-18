Kenya's Leta Raises $5m to Scale Ai-Powered Logistics Platform

TLDR

Leta has raised $5 million in seed funding to expand its AI-powered platform that optimizes delivery routes

The funding round was led by European VC firm Speedinvest, with additional backing from Google's Africa Investment Fund and Equator

The startup has already seen impressive growth, expanding operations across five African markets--Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe

Leta, a Nairobi-based logistics software startup, has raised $5 million in seed funding to expand its AI-powered platform that optimizes delivery routes, tracks shipments in real-time, and helps businesses streamline logistics operations. The funding round was led by European VC firm Speedinvest, with additional backing from Google's Africa Investment Fund and Equator, an Africa-focused climate tech fund.

Leta's platform is designed to reduce costs and improve efficiency in logistics, which currently accounts for a significant portion of product prices in Africa. By integrating with businesses' ERP, POS, and OMS systems, it automates tasks such as manifest creation and dispatch planning, ensuring that the most efficient vehicle is used for each order. It also helps reduce the number of vehicles needed for distribution by optimizing routes and load methods such as FIFO (first-in, first-out) and LIFO (last-in, first-out).

The startup has already seen impressive growth, expanding operations across five African markets--Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe--and working with major clients like KFC and Diageo. Leta has increased the number of deliveries from 20,000 tons to 150,000 tons and is now managing 7,400 vehicles.

Key Takeaways

Leta's growth highlights the potential of AI-powered logistics platforms to address the inefficiencies in Africa's supply chain. With high transportation costs and reliance on manual logistics, startups like Leta are filling a critical gap by offering cost-saving and efficiency-boosting solutions. Its approach contrasts with earlier logistics startups that focused on asset ownership, an often unsustainable model in the region. Leta's success lies in its software-first model, which helps businesses optimize existing fleets rather than owning assets. This has allowed it to scale quickly without the burdens of managing physical assets, while simultaneously improving delivery efficiency and cutting costs. Its ability to integrate financial services into the platform further enhances its value proposition, positioning the company for long-term growth across Africa and the Middle East.