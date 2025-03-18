Namibia: Seven Choirs to Battle It Out At Choral Competition

Seven choirs out of 22 from across Namibia have been selected to compete in the upcoming Blended Voices Choral Competition, hosted by the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN).

The event, which celebrates the fusion of choral traditions and contemporary Namibian music, will see choirs vying for the grand prize of N$50 000, a floating trophy, and additional awards for second and third place.

The choirs set to showcase their talents on this grand platform are:

Atjapekaravi (APV) - Windhoek

Originally founded in 1989 as the St John's Youth Choir, APV has grown into a dynamic and versatile choir, performing gospel, classical, and contemporary music. Known for their rich harmonies and uplifting performances, APV has previously competed in the Old Mutual Competition, proving their musical excellence.

Divine Sounds - Walvis Bay

Established in 2022, Divine Sounds began with nine passionate school graduates and has since expanded to 24 members. This choir is not only about music, but also community outreach, using their talent to support victims of tragedies and mentor young musicians.

Khomas Diverse Choir - Windhoek

Founded in 2021, Khomas Diverse Choir (KDC) is dedicated to promoting Namibian choral compositions while elevating the nation's choral music to a global audience. The choir consists of members from diverse cultural backgrounds, ensuring a unique and inclusive sound.

Lüderitz Youth Choir - Lüderitz

Since its formation in 2016, Lüderitz Youth Choir has been empowering young singers while actively participating in national competitions such as the Old Mutual Gospel Choir Festival. The choir serves as a platform for youth development and social transformation through music.

Oshakati Youth Choir - Oshakati

Formed in 2020, Oshakati Youth Choir is an interdenominational group focused on choral and traditional music. Their mission is to empower young people through music while contributing to community engagement and social responsibility.

The Namib Camerata - Otjiwarongo

A relatively new ensemble, Namib Camerata was founded in Windhoek with a vision of creating a strong collective of voices that celebrates harmony and artistic expression. Though young, the choir is committed to making an impact in Namibia's choral landscape.

/Ae //Gams Vocal Ensemble - Windhoek

Tracing its origins to the Khomas Regional Choir in 2011, /Ae //Gams Vocal Ensemble has grown into a powerhouse of Namibian choral music. With past wins at the Old Mutual Gospel Competition, this ensemble is known for its versatility, discipline, and artistic excellence.

As part of NTN's flagship programme, the Blended Voices Choral Competition serves as a major platform for emerging talent.

Show director Joaqui Paulus describes the theme as follows: "The fusion of choral traditions and contemporary Namibian music in this competition transcends language, culture, and time. Even amid familiar notes and sounds, Namibian music will never fail to express the soul and heart of its people."

NTN spokesperson Desiree Mentor emphasises the significance of the competition, saying: "This initiative not only highlights the immense choral talent within our country, but also fosters collaboration and innovation in Namibian music. We are excited to see how these choirs bring their unique interpretations to the stage."

The competition promises to be a night filled with unforgettable melodies and artistic excellence.

The grand finale will take place at NTN, with over 400 attendees expected to witness this celebration of music and culture.

Tickets are available at the NTN Box Office and online via Webtickets, with prices at N$100 for early birds and N$150 for standard tickets.