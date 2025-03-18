Namibia: Sign Language to Be Introduced in Parliament

18 March 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Parliamentary standing committee on constitutional and legal affairs chairperson Kletus Karondo says the National Assembly has included sign language as part of the languages to be used in parliament.

Karondo says the motion was tabled in the National Assembly by deputy minister for disability affairs Alexia Manombe-Ncube following a petition by representatives of the Namibia National Association of the Deaf.

He says the motion and petition calling for the recognition of sign language as one of the national languages and the appointment of a sign language interpreter for live parliamentary debates were referred to the parliamentary standing committee for investigation and a report.

"The demands were two-fold: first the recognition of sign language as one of the official languages and, secondly, the appointment of sign language interpreters in government institutions as the need may arise."

"The committee informed the mover and petitioners that in recognising that communication was a human right, the National Assembly, in its new rules, inserted sign language as part of the languages in the House," says Karondo.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.