Somalia: Somali Forces Clash With Al-Shabaab Militants in Middle Shabelle Region

Guulane, Somalia — Somali National Army (SNA) forces, alongside local militias, launched an operation against Al-Shabaab militants in the Laba-garas area of the Middle Shabelle region on Tuesday.

The military operation, which began in the early hours of the morning, successfully targeted the militant group, killing several fighters.

SNA officials confirmed that the operation is still ongoing as forces continue to engage with the militants, who had gathered in the area. The military assault is part of an intensified effort to weaken Al-Shabaab's hold in central and southern Somalia.

In a separate development, Al-Shabaab fighters attempted to launch an attack on a government military base near Ceelbarwaaqo, located on the outskirts of the Middle Shabelle region.

A fierce clash ensued between the two sides, resulting in casualties on both ends, including confirmed deaths and injuries.

The government has not released specific details regarding the number of casualties or the extent of the damage, but military sources confirmed that they are reinforcing their positions and continuing efforts to secure the region.